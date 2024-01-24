Skip to Content
Bill to allow teachers to conceal carry goes to Idaho House

today at 12:09 PM
Published 5:06 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A bill to arm school staff will go to the Idaho House for a vote.

House Bill 415 cleared the House State Affairs Committee Wednesday morning.

This legislation says it provides an alternative to the hired armed guards by allowing public K-12 school employees to carry concealed weapons and act as armed protection at the school.

School officials and teachers testified in opposition of legislation.

Representative Ted Hill, the bill's sponsor, testified in favor of bill Wednesday.

"I would say the rural communities really need this more than anybody because the police aren't coming to save your way out there. The police are not. So they're closing the gap because they know no one's coming to save them," Hill said.

House Bill 415 passed the committee along party lines with Republicans in favor.

The bill will go to the House floor for a full vote. 

