First legislative town hall set Feb. 3

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2024 Idaho Legislative Session is well underway in Boise, and with big decisions that will impact all of us, it's important to make sure your voice is heard.

This weekend, Senator James Ruchti and Representative Nate Roberts will start a series of town hall meetings to answer questions and get feedback from the people they represent.

The Q&A session will focus on key issues in the 2024 Idaho Legislature.

The idea behind the town halls is to give people a chance to ask questions and voice their opinions about everything from budgets and property taxes to abortion rights and guns in schools.

"I am constantly communicating with the voters who sent me here. And this town hall is just another way that I reach out to voters. But it's an excellent way. It's a face to face opportunity for us to discuss the issues that are important. It also gives me a chance to just communicate back to the community. Here's what's going on. Here's what I'm thinking about doing, or here's how I feel about these issues. And then I get feedback in that way as well," Ruchti said.

The first town hall meeting will be held Saturday, Feb. 3 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the Pocatello City Council Chambers.

There will be two additional meetings March 16 and April 6.