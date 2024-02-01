Skip to Content
Bill to arm some teachers passes House

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A bill that would allow concealed carry for Idaho public school teachers passed the house Wednesday.

House bill 415 passed 53 to 16, mostly along party lines after a lengthy debate from both Republicans and Democrats.

"The Idaho PTA does not support this bill. Parents overwhelmingly certain that I've heard from don't want a situation where they don't want where they don't even know if there's a gun in their kid's classroom," Representative Ilana Rubel said. "The Teachers Association, the Idaho Education Association, opposes this bill. The school boards oppose it."

The bill now heads to the Senate chambers.

