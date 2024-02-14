Preparing for Idaho GOP Caucus on March 2

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT) - Idaho is just more than three weeks away from its Republican Presidential Caucus when registered GOP voters will gather at 210 locations across the state to decide which GOP presidential candidate will be on the ballot in November.

According to the Idaho Republican Caucus website, the smallest caucus site will be in Owyhee County with just 18 Republicans, and the largest will be in Meridian with 20 precincts and more than 18,000 voters.

Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon explains what voters can expect.

"On March 2, if you live down here in the southern and central part of the state you will be, at noon, going to your caucus and lining up and getting ready to go into the doors once they open they open at noon," Moon said, "In north Idaho they will be opening at 11 a.m., so simultaneously around the state all the doors open. And when you go in, you will be credentialed, you should be able to walk right to your precinct line, where you will get credentialed by showing driver's license or other form of ID which will be posted on the wall."

In order to take part in the Republican Caucus, voters had to register with the Republican party by Dec. 31 of last year.

If you did, you should get a postcard in the mail with important information about your caucus location.

"We're very excited because now anybody who doesn't know which precinct they're in, or where they will be voting can get their card. On the flip side of this card, here is your address being mailed to you," she said. "This spot right here that has arrows is telling you this is the location for your caucus. This is important because many people don't know that you may not be voting at the same place you traditionally vote."

According to Moon, voters will want to arrive at noon or as close to noon as possible because once all of the registered voters have cast their ballot, the caucus location will close.

Then all the ballots will be counted and sent to the Idaho GOP Central Office for a final count.

Democrats will hold their caucus for presidential candidates on Thursday, May 2.