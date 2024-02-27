Gov. Little signs bill to support public charter schools

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little signed the Accelerating Public Charter Schools Act Tuesday.

Seventy-four charter schools operate in Idaho, serving about 30,000 students. Governor Little says this bill will improve support for charter schools in the rural areas.

"This bill cuts red tape supporting charter schools in Idaho through best practices and development and the development and educational operational system," the governor said. "This bill would give more flexibility for high performing charter schools like this great school and more support to charters that are struggling and need more guidance. It's literally a win-win for Idaho students in Idaho schools."

The act passed overwhelmingly in both the Idaho House and Senate.