What you need to know about Idaho’s Republican Caucus on Saturday, March 2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Republican voters will gather throughout the state on Saturday to choose the Presidential candidate they want to see on the ballot in November.

This year's caucus is different than a Presidential Primary. Instead of gathering at a polling place and marking a candidate of choice on individual ballots in a private voting booth, a caucus is a more open forum. Representatives for each presidential candidate will give a speech on why voters should choose the candidate they represent.

Voters will then use paper ballots to select their candidate. Ballots will be counted by hand by Idaho Republican Party officials. Results from caucus sites across the states will be sent to the Republican Party Headquarters, where all the votes will be totaled. Party officials are saying those results should be in by 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Only registered Republican voters who met the Dec. 31, 2023 registration deadline will be allowed to participate in the caucus. Voters must show up at their designated precinct caucus location with a valid form of ID. Those forms of ID include an Idaho driver's license or state ID card; a U.S. passport or federal photo ID; a tribal ID card; or a concealed carry weapons license.

The caucus times on Saturday are at noon Mountain time and 11 a.m. Pacific Time.