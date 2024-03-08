Skip to Content
New Idaho House bill lets funeral homes dispose of unclaimed human remains

Coltrin Mortuary and Crematory chapel
Noah Farley
today at 10:52 AM
Published 11:15 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The new Idaho House Bill 502 has been passed. This gives Idaho funeral homes and morticians authority to legally and respectfully dispose of cremated human remains that have been unclaimed for more than a year.

“We wait a whole year after the person has passed and then we document it and keep it on documentation of what time [and] where we spread [the cremated remains] in a rough geographical area,” Coltrin Mortuary Funeral Director Kelby Dayley said. “We…keep those in the individual's file for up to 10 years.”

Dayley said some remains have been left in funeral homes and crematories for decades. There are several reasons this can happen.

“Family circumstances change. Maybe relationships change. Families take care of the cremation, the cost and everything, and then they just…don’t come and pick [the remains] up," Dayley said.

Dayley said this new bill will allow funeral homes and morticians to give families peace of mind knowing their family members’ remains have been respectfully scattered somewhere.

More information about Idaho House Bill 502, click here.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

