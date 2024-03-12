Idaho Sec. of State encourages voters to identify trusted sources of information ahead of elections

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Ahead of the 2024 elections, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane reminds Idahoans to look to the Idaho Secretary of State, County Clerks and local election officials as the trusted sources of election information.

Idaho voters should be looking for indications that information comes from an official source and can be relied on to supply accurate and up-to-date information, such as a .gov website.

“As elections get closer, we all receive numerous mailings, texts, and automated calls. Unfortunately, a portion of these can be misleading. For important details, like election times, polling place locations, registration information and other official election information, I encourage all Idaho voters to turn to your local election officials," Secretary McGrane said. “Our newly launched VoteIdaho.gov website is a great resource to verify all of your voting information and to see who your local officials are as we head into the 2024 elections.”

In Idaho, mailers, websites and other materials that look similar in name or appearance to official government sources but are actually sponsored by private causes and organizations, are already circulating as we head into the May 21 Idaho Primary Election. This has caused concern and confusion among some voters.

Example of a non-government mailer encouraging voters to change party affiliation

Example of a non-government mailer encouraging voters to change party affiliation

How to identify trusted sources ofinformation

To help voters identify whether the information comes from an official and trusted source, there are several indicators to look for:

Official.gov website: A .gov website belongs to an official government organization.

Official logos: Information from the Idaho Secretary of State will feature the Idaho seal and the Vote Idaho logo. For local county offices, look for the county logo or seal.

Information from the Idaho Secretary of State will feature the Idaho seal and the Vote Idaho logo. For local county offices, look for the county logo or seal.

Official Election Mail Graphic: Mail from official sources often features the “Official Election Mail, Authorized by the U.S. Postal Service” graphic.