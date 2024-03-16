Court of Appeals judge to be sworn in March 29

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Court of Appeals Judge Michael Tribe will take his public oath of office during an investiture ceremony set for 10 a.m. MT Friday, March 29.

The public, friends and family are invited to attend the ceremony in the Idaho Supreme Court courtroom in Boise, as well as a reception after. The ceremony will be streamed live online through Idaho In Session.

The Court of Appeals is made up of four judges who hear appellate cases as assigned by the state Supreme Court.

Gov. Brad Little appointed Judge Tribe on Jan. 23 as the Court of Appeals’ newest member. He succeeds Judge Amanda Brailsford, who recently took the bench as a U.S. district judge.

Prior to his appointment, Judge Tribe was a state district judge in Idaho’s Fifth Judicial District, chambered in Burley, and before that was a partner in a private legal firm.