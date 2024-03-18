Skip to Content
Gov. Little to sign next-of-kin bill

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A bill to provide a next-of-kin notification database is now headed to Governor Brad Little for a signature. 

Senate Bill 1365 would create a statewide database to store people’s next-of-kin information.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner is co-sponsoring the bill with Senator Mark Harris of Soda Springs.

The bill will permit the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles to collect the necessary information for law enforcement or coroners to notify friends or relatives in the case of injury, death or emergencies.

Idaho currently does not have a system to track next-of-kin information causing delays in notifying families of their loved one’s death or an emergency.

The information provided could not be used for any other purpose. 

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

