Gov. Little signs law banning AI-generated ‘revenge porn’

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a bill that prohibits AI generated porn to look like a real person.

According to proponents of the bill, there has been an ongoing spread of deep fake pornography of recognizable people.

The Idaho Family Policy Center says from teenagers to celebrities, many have been affected all around the world, sometimes resulting in suicide.

They say that's why this legislation is so important. It closes a loophole, ensuring people are held accountable for creating the material.

The new law will take effect on July 1.