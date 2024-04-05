Absentee ballots mailed for May Idaho Primary Election

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – County Elections offices throughout the state of Idaho have begun mailing absentee ballots for the May 21 primary election. The initial mailing comprises more than 14,000 ballots statewide.

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot should expect to receive it in the mail in the next week. Voters may request an absentee ballot online by visiting VoteIdaho.gov. The deadline for submitting requests for an absentee ballot for the May primary election is May 10 at 5:00 p.m.

“Whether you plan to vote absentee, vote early, or vote on Election Day, have a plan to vote in the Idaho May primary. The Idaho primary includes races for Congress, state legislators, and local races that impact your community. Every vote counts, so ensure your voice is heard by participating in this important election,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said.

An absentee tracker data visualization is available to view on VoteIdaho.gov with statistics on absentees sent and received throughout the primary election cycle. For more information regarding the May primary election, visit VoteIdaho.gov.