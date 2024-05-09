Absentee ballot request deadline for primary election is Friday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the May 21 Primary Election is Friday, May 10.

Registered voters can request an absentee ballot at www.VoteIdaho.gov through 5 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

Important Dates & Deadlines for the May 21 Election

Absentee Request Deadline: Friday, May 10 5:00 p.m.

Early Voting (where applicable): Now through Friday, May 17 5:00 p.m.

Election Day: Tuesday, May 21 8:00 am to 8:00 p.m.

Absentee Ballots Due: Tuesday, May 21 8:00 p.m.

As of May 9, 2024, 59,654 absentee ballots have been issued statewide. Of those, 21,144 have been returned to county elections offices, with a return rate of 35.4%. Completed ballots must be returned to county elections offices by mail, in person or in an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Idaho Primary Election will include races for United States Representative, State Senate, State House of Representatives, County Commissioner, County Sheriff, County Prosecuting Attorney, Judges, and other local races and measures.

Many Idaho counties are also conducting early voting through May 17th. To see the list of counties offering early voting, visit voteidaho.gov/casting-your-ballot/#vote-early. Election Day polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 21st. Voters may find their polling location HERE.

“Don't miss out on the opportunity to vote and have a say in the future of Idaho. Remember to mark your calendar with the key dates and deadlines for the upcoming primary election. Your participation matters!” said Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

For more information about the May 21 Primary, please visit the official Idaho Secretary of State's website at www.voteidaho.gov.