Idaho Supreme Court rules Open Primaries Initiative can remain on November ballot

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The open primaries initiative will be on the ballot in November after a ruling from the Idaho Supreme Court. The court ruled against the challenges brought by Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador.

Labrador claimed signature gatherers lied to people about what they were signing. Justices threw out that charge.

He also argued the initiative violates single-subject law because it proposes two distinct changes to Idaho’s election laws. The court said Labrador cannot challenge that issue unless the initiative passes.

The initiative would allow citizens to vote in Idaho primaries without having to register to a party. It also would create a ranked choice voting system.

Idaho for Open Primaries representative said in a Wednesday news release they are grateful to the Idaho Supreme Court for it's decision.

"This court’s dismissal of Attorney General Labrador’s lawsuit is a major victory for Idaho voters," said Luke Mayville, spokesperson for Idahoans for Open Primaries. "Based on his recent political stunts, it appears the Attorney General is afraid to let Idahoans vote on this issue. The court’s decision guarantees that Idahoans will have a chance to restore the right of all voters—including independents—to vote in every taxpayer-funded election.”