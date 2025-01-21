President’s Executive Order halts Lava Ridge Wind Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI)—President Donald Trump signed an executive action Monday to stop the Lava Ridge Wind Farm project in the Magic Valley.

U.S. Senator Jim Risch from Idaho released the following statement celebrating President Trump’s executive action to stop the project.

"I made a promise to Idahoans that I would not rest until the Lava Ridge wind project was terminated,” Risch said. “On day one, President Donald Trump took action to keep that promise.”

Lava Ridge has been the embodiment of liberals’ disregard for the voices of Idahoans and rural America despite intense and widespread opposition from Idaho and the Japanese-American community.

On behalf of the people of Idaho, I sincerely thank President Donald Trump for putting a stake through the heart of the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project by prioritizing this executive action on his first day in office," Risch said.

U.S. Representative Mike Simpson also applauded the executive order.

“The Biden administration and the Bureau of Land Management blatantly disregarded the voices of Idahoans, the Japanese American Community, and the Magic Valley community directly impacted by the out-of-touch Lava Ridge Wind Project. In stark contrast, President Trump is proving what real leadership looks like by listening to the people of Idaho. I have been steadfast in my efforts to stop this project, including authoring key language in the FY25 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act to block its final Environmental Impact Statement—a measure that passed the House last Congress. The Lava Ridge Wind Project is unwelcome and has zero place in our state. I stand fully behind President Trump's decision to end it once and for all,” said Rep. Simpson.

You can read the executive order signed by the President here.