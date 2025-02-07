Idaho bill would eliminate daylight-saving time

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)—A new bill in the Idaho House of Representatives proposes eliminating daylight saving time. Rep. Joe Alfierea, R-Coeur d'Alene, sponsored the bill to have Idaho stay on standard time and not switch twice a year.

If House Bill 140 becomes law, it will only go into effect if Oregon and Washington also decide to remain on standard time. The bill also states that if a federal law is passed requiring the nation to adopt permanent daylight saving time, Idaho will comply.

A similar bill passed in the Utah House of Representatives. Utah House Bill 120 advanced with a 52-to-23 vote after a vigorous debate. But the Utah bill argues about changing clocks twice per year. They have yet to decide which time to remain on.