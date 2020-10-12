KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Robert Ballard

Bannock County Races

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Three men are facing off for Bannock County Commissioner District One.

Pocatello resident Robert Ballard is running for seat. Ballard comes from 40 years in the private sector, having no public service background. With three college degrees in his arsenal, he started and ran his own company, Snake River Electronics, in Bannock County until he retired in 2008. He said he’s running as an Independent, because he doesn’t believe partisan politics should be involved in local government.

Why are you running for Bannock County Commissioner, District One?

Ballard: “Because I love Bannock County and Bannock County has been very good to me. I really don’t see the commissioner as a job, but as a public service and I have a yearning to do public service at this time in my life. I want to correct past mistakes and prevent future ones, and with my education and qualifications, I think I can. I want to bring total transparency to Bannock County, not just partial, total.

What issues would you focus on if you’re elected?

“The biggest issue is oppressive property tax. I want fair property tax. There’s been budgeting errors, multi-million dollar lawsuits, alleged embezzlement, commissioners who quit for another job. What’s that about? Nobody is ever held accountable. We need fresh ideas and for everybody to be held accountable.

Do you have any specifics on how you would manage community growth?

“I certainly do. I’m pro-growth, but number one, we should be smart about it. Check developers out before we sign, we don’t want another Hoku. We need to be realistic in our expectations. And finally, we need the management. If the developers take public money and don’t fulfill their promises, they should be held accountable.