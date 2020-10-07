KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Bonneville County Races

Soda Springs School District 150 Plant Facility Levy
QUESTION: Shall the Board of Trustees of Soda Springs Joint School District No. 150, Caribou, Bear Lake, and Bonneville Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized, upon the affirmative vote of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors of the District voting in the November 3, 2020 election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to Four Hundred Ninety-Eight Thousand and no/100 dollars ($498,000), for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 and continuing each year in the amount of up to Four Hundred Ninety-Eight Thousand and no/100 dollars ($498,000) for ten (10) years for the purposes of acquiring, purchasing, or improving school sites; constructing, adding to, remodeling, improving or repairing any existing buildings; purchasing or leasing of modular classrooms; and furnishing and equipping any buildings, including all safety, security, lighting, heating, ventilation, and sanitation facilities and appliances and technology upgrades necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the District? The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $71.08 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a school plant facilities reserve levy authorized in the same amount of $498,000, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect, so the proposed levy will not change the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value based on current conditions.
Ririe School District 252 School Bond Q1
QUESTION 1: Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 252 be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of the District in a principal amount not to exceed $1,200,000, to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board of Trustees, for a term not to exceed twelve (12) years, for the purpose of financing the costs of necessary maintenance improvements to existing buildings of the District, all as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on August 25, 2020? The bonds will be used for maintenance projects on existing school facilities. The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bonds is 1.36% per annum. The District has existing indebtedness in the amount of $746,372. The total amount of debt to be repaid over the life of the proposed bonds, principal and interest, based on the anticipated interest rate, is estimated to be $968,383, consisting of $1,200,000 in principal and $152, 839 of interest, totaling $1,352,839, less $384,456 in estimated bond equalization payments. The term of the bonds will not exceed twelve years. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $44.58 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
QUESTION 2: Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 252 be authorized to issue General Obligation School Bonds of the District in a principal amount not to exceed $6,415,740, for a term not to exceed twelve (12) years, to finance the costs of construction of new school facilities, all as provided in the resolution of the board of trustees adopted on August 25, 2020? The bonds will be used for the construction of a bus/maintenance facility, a wrestling room, an auxiliary gym, and a visitor locker room. The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bonds is 1.13% per annum. The District has existing indebtedness in the amount of $746,372. The total amount of debt to be repaid over the life of the proposed bonds, principal and interest, based on the anticipated interest rate, is estimated to be $4,996,747, consisting of $6,415,740 in principal and $564,760 of interest, totaling $6,980,500, less $1,983,753 in estimated bond equalization payments. The term of the bonds will not exceed twelve years. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $230.01 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
QUESTION: Shall the City of Irwin, Idaho, adopt Ordinance No. 122 (Municipal Non-Property Sales Tax Ordinance), which shall provide for the imposition and collection of, for a period of ten (10) years from its effective date of January 1, 2021, certain local-option non-property taxes as follows: (1)A three percent (3%) room occupancy charge on receipts from all short-term rental (30 days or less) charges for hotel-motel rooms, condominium units, tourist homes, vacation rentals or other sleeping accommodations, and recreational vehicle (RV) parking spaces. The non-property tax revenue derived from and collected under this Ordinance shall be used for the following purposes: Capital projects; improvement, maintenance and beautification of public infrastructure including but not limited to: pathways and/or parks; snow removal for streets, downtown sidewalks, pathways, and safe routes to school; transportation; associated land acquisition; associated equipment; visitor services and promotion; law enforcement and public safety; all of which are to be used within the City limits.
Swan Valley Sales Tax
QUESTION: Shall the City of Swan Valley, Idaho, adopt Ordinance No. 83 (Municipal Non-Property Sales Tax Ordinance), which shall provide for the imposition and collection of, for a period of five (5) years from its (1) A two percent (2%) room occupancy charge on receipts from all short-term rental (30 days or less) charges for hotel-motel rooms, condominium units, tourist homes, vacation rentals or other sleeping accommodations; and (2) A ninety-seven hundredths percent (0.97%) liquor by-the-drink sales tax on all sales at retail of liquor by-the-drink including liquor, beer, wine, and all other alcoholic beverages, for consumption on the premises, or at any event or activity in the City of Swan Valley; and (3) A ninety-seven hundredths percent (0.97%) tax on all sales subject to taxation under the Idaho State Sales Tax Act, Idaho Code 63-3601, et. seq. not included in the preceding two categories. The non-property tax revenue derived from and collected under this Ordinance shall be used for the following purposes: Capital projects; improvement, maintenance and beautification of public infrastructure including but not limited to: pathways and/or parks; snow removal for streets, downtown sidewalks, pathways, and safe routes to school; transportation; associated land acquisition; associated equipment; visitor services and promotion; law enforcement and public safety; all of which are to be used within the City limits.
