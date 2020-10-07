KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Jefferson County Races

QUESTION 1: Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 252 be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of the District in a principal amount not to exceed $1,200,000, to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board of Trustees, for a term not to exceed twelve (12) years, for the purpose of financing the costs of necessary maintenance improvements to existing buildings of the District, all as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on August 25, 2020?The bonds will be used for maintenance projects on existing school facilities. The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bonds is 1.36% per annum. The District has existing indebtedness in the amount of $746,372. The total amount of debt to be repaid over the life of the proposed bonds, principal and interest, based on the anticipated interest rate, is estimated to be $968,383, consisting of $1,200,000 in principal and $152, 839 of interest, totaling $1,352,839, less $384,456 in estimated bond equalization payments. The term of the bonds will not exceed twelve years.The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $44.58 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
QUESTION 2: Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 252 be authorized to issue General Obligation School Bonds of the District in a principal amount not to exceed $6,415,740, for a term not to exceed twelve (12) years, to finance the costs of construction of new school facilities, all as provided in the resolution of the board of trustees adopted on August 25, 2020?fThe bonds will be used for the construction of a bus/maintenance facility, a wrestling room, an auxiliary gym, and a visitor locker room. The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bonds is 1.13% per annum. The District has existing indebtedness in the amount of $746,372. The total amount of debt to be repaid over the life of the proposed bonds, principal and interest, based on the anticipated interest rate, is estimated to be $4,996,747, consisting of $6,415,740 in principal and $564,760 of interest, totaling $6,980,500, less $1,983,753 in estimated bond equalization payments. The term of the bonds will not exceed twelve years. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $230.01 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
