KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Donald Trump

US President
- Party:
- Occupation:
- 45th President of the United States
- Relevant Experience:
- Founder/Chair/President/Chief Executive Officer, The Trump Organization, 1975-2017
- Chair, Trump Hotels, and Casino Resorts, Incorporated
- Personal Information:
- Born: June 14, 1946 - Queens, New York
- Age: 74
- Wife: Melania
- 5 children: Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and Barron & 10 grandchildren
- Home City: Palm Beach, Florida
- Website: donaldjtrump.com
- Facebook: facebook.com/DonaldTrump
- Twitter: @realdonaldtrump
- Instagram: President Donald J. Trump
- YouTube: Donald J Trump
