KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Joe Biden

Joe Biden
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Democratic Presidential Candidate
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Vice President, United States of America, 2008-2017
    • Senator, United States Senate, 1972-2008
    • Former Attorney/Public Defender, 1969-1972
  • Personal Information:
    • Born: November 20, 1942 - Scranton, PA
    • Age: 77
    • Wife: Jill
    • 3 Children: Beau (deceased), Hunter, Naomi (deceased), 5 grandchildren
    • City of residence: Wilmington, DE
  • Websitejoebiden.com
  • Facebook: Joe Biden
  • Twitter: Joe Biden
  • Instagram: Joe Biden
  • YouTube: Joe Biden

News Team

