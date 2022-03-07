Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics
today at 4:39 PM
Published 4:43 PM

Gov. Gordon takes action on 8 bills on Monday

Gov. Gordon
Gov. Gordon

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on eight bills on Monday.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No.Enrolled Act #Bill Title
SF0023SEA0001Nursing home administrators.
SF0031SEA0002Absenteeism and truancy.
SF0002SEA0003Legislative budget.
SF0029SEA0004Liability for governmental healthcare providers-amendment.
SF0024SEA0005Pharmacist and pharmacy technician practice.
SF0039SEA0006Firemen's pension plan benefits.
HB0009HEA0001Economic development programs-tribal inclusion.
HB0046HEA0005Partnership challenge loan program-amendments.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found HERE.

