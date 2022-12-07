Ide sworn in to represent Senate District 29

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Bob Ide of Casper was sworn in as a member of the 66th Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday in the Senate Chamber of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne.

Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Kari Jo Gray administered the oath of office and Vice President of the Senate Larry Hicks presided over the ceremony.

Following the administration of the oath of office from Justice Gray, Sen. Hicks and fellow Senators welcomed Ide to the Wyoming Legislature. Ide briefly addressed those in attendance stating, “I’m truly honored to be appointed as a senator to Senate District 29, and I will do my best to serve Natrona County and the State of Wyoming.”

The Natrona County Commissioners appointed Ide on Nov. 29 to fill the vacant Senate District 29 seat formerly held by Sen. Drew Perkins, who resigned from his seat on Nov. 10. Sen. Ide was elected to Senate District 29 in the 2022 General Election and will represent Senate District 29 for the remainder of the current term until his new term starts on Jan. 10, 2023.