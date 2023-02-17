Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics
today at 4:36 PM
Gov. Gordon takes action on 1 bill on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) –  Governor Mark Gordon took action on one bill on Friday.

The Governor allowed the following bill to go into law without his signature. 

HEA0011HB0024State investments-compensation and relocation amendments.

The Governor has written a letter to accompany his action with the above bill, which is attached and may be viewed here.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2023 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor's website.

