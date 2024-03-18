Gov. Gordon signs 5 bills, vetoes 1 bill

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on six bills Monday.

He signed five bills into law and vetoed a bill he said would limit Wyoming’s ability to generate revenue from state lands and take management and decision-making authority away from the state.

SF0044 - Limited mining operations-amendments as originally introduced and worked by the Minerals, Business and Economic Development committee intended to address existing bonding deficiencies for issuing permits for Limited Mining Operations (LMOs). However, late amendments to the bill specifically targeted development of an exploratory license that had been previously granted for sections of state lands southwest of Casper.

In his veto letter, Governor Gordon said the amended bill would not change the particular circumstances of that gravel operation, and there is not a pending application for a LMO from that operation. However, the bill would have had constitutional consequences as to how state lands are managed to help fund schools. These impacts included making state lands uncompetitive due to an increased setback requirement, and a requirement for counties to review and issue a conditional use permit, even though not all counties require one.

“Statutory changes are not the proper place to address specific concerns for individual operations,” the governor wrote. “While Wyoming seeks to manage her state lands cooperatively with counties and their land use plans, the state is not constrained by them. State lands and minerals are important to our state’s economic well-being and need to be treated the same as other lands in the state.”

Governor Gordon encouraged the Joint Minerals Committee to review the original bill in the upcoming general session and examine ways to adequately address existing concerns over limited mining operations on state lands. The governor also plans to take up the topic of mining operations on state lands at the April State Board of Land Commissioners Meeting.

The Governor's veto letter is attached and may be found below.

Governor also signed five bills Monday:

SEA0031 SF0074 Special districts-reversal of dissolution for noncompliance.

SEA0032 SF0036 Uniform Child Abduction Prevention Act.

SEA0036 SF0123 Minor name changes

SEA0044 SF0052 Wyoming Stable Token Act - amendments

SEA0045 SF0027 Special district bond elections exception

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2024 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor's website.