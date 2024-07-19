How security cameras help homeowners and police

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - People are buying home security cameras more often nowadays as they become more common and less expensive.

Home security cameras can be very useful for police investigations.

“That video oftentimes will provide us with information that otherwise we wouldn't have. That gives us something to go on that otherwise, that case may not be solvable or maybe much more difficult to solve,” said IFPD PIO Jessica Clements.

Local News 8 asked Clements how many cameras homeowners should have. She said it depends on your property setup and size.

Another factor is how much homeowners can spend on the cameras.

“Most of these cameras these days are fairly inexpensive, but depending on what you're looking at, some of them are more expensive than others, and people have to see what works within their budget,” Clements said.

Clements said a simple doorbell camera can also be effective.

“Just a doorbell camera can help a lot with certain types of crimes, especially if someone's coming right to your door like if we're looking at a porch pirate who's taking packages from someone's home,” Clements said.

Having cameras can also lessen the chances of potential criminals coming onto your property.

“That person is going to recognize that [camera] and know that they're more likely to be caught if they choose that home,” Clements said. “So there's a good chance to move on.”