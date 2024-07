IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A brushfire is burning in the Wolverine area in the foothills of Bingham County, east of Firth and Blackfoot.

Fire officials are calling it the Presto Trail Fire, which was 30 acres when discovered Sunday afternoon, July 21, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Airplane were seen dropping retardant on the fire.

The cause is undetermined.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.