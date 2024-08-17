Phone scams are causing trouble for locals and law enforcement

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Phone scams are becoming more prevalent, causing trouble for locals and law enforcement. Police say if someone calls asking for money or personal information, you should not give it to them.

Some of these scammers even claim to be police officers working on an investigation, but the police department will never call and ask for money.

“That will always be handled through the courts. If you think that it's a scam, hang up,” said Josh Hancock.

If you think you may have been scammed or someone is trying to scam you, call your local police department.