Sow grizzly trapped and relocated near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) trapped a sow grizzly in response to cattle depredations.

The sow grizzly was originally found near Henry’s Lake on Tuesday, August 20. She was then relocated on Wednesday, August 21.

The process of relocating the female grizzly began with immobilization, then she was given a body condition and health assessment, fitted with a radio collar, and relocated to a remote area in the Fish Creek drainage on Forest Service land approximately 12 miles from the City of Island Park.

The new location depends upon the age, size, and reason the bear needed to move in the first place. Moreover, few suitable relocation sites exist, because of the inability to move bears across state lines, among other limitations.

IDFG will continue monitoring the movement of the bear to avoid future conflicts.