Riley Gaines joins Governor Brad Little as he signs the Defending Women’s Sports Act 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Little has signed the Defending Women’s Sports Act. The executive order seeks to counter the Biden administration's rewrite of Title IX.

Title IX was signed into law in 1972 to provide fairness in women's athletics. Governor Little is the first governor to sign a bill against the Biden administration’s rewrite.

The Governor's office of Idaho shared in a press release:

“Biological males – men and boys – have physical differences that give them an unfair advantage when competing with women and girls in athletics. Female athletes work so hard to get better at their chosen sport. Some of them have started playing sports since they were toddlers. These girls and women, and their families, dedicate their time, passion, and money to improve their skills and compete to win. They deserve a level playing field. That is why it is so important for us as a state to do all we can to protect and defend women’s sports,” Governor Little said. “Riley Gaines is a leader defending women’s sports, advocating for equality and fairness, and standing up for women’s safety, privacy, and equal opportunities. I am grateful she came to Idaho to support our efforts.”

Governor Little’s executive order directs the Idaho State Board of Education to:

Work with the State Department of Education to ensure Idaho public schools are following all of Idaho’s laws related to fairness in women’s sports and continue to update all public schools as the legal challenges to the new Title IX rules unfold.

Guarantee every female student in Idaho is provided equal opportunity in sports and school to the fullest extent, as guaranteed to them under the original Title IX rules and Idaho law.

The executive order can be found at this link: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/eo-2024-08.pdf

“In signing this executive order, Governor Little is standing up against the Biden-Harris administration’s Title IX rewrite, which is an assault on women’s sex-based rights. This decisive action will prevent unjust sex discrimination, save women’s sports, and protect privacy for Idaho women and girls. Today’s executive order is also possible because of the courageous leadership of Rep. Barbara Erhardt’s effort to protect women’s sports in Idaho. Idaho is lucky to have such incredible leaders who are unafraid to say women’s sports are for females. This is what it looks like to stand with women, and I hope every Governor does the same!” Gaines said.