The public is invited to the dedication ceremony for Idaho Falls’ new 9/11 Memorial

Idaho Falls, ID (Idaho Falls Fire Department Press Release) — On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the Idaho Falls Fire Department will hold a solemn dedication ceremony for the city's new 9/11 Memorial, honoring the lives lost and the courage displayed on September 11, 2001. The public is invited to join in this commemorative event.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at IFFD Station 1 Headquarters, located at 343 E Street in Idaho Falls. Due to limited parking, guests are encouraged to plan accordingly.

The 9/11 Memorial was fully funded by Heroes Defense, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and saluting first responders. Special contributions were made by Rock Solid Hardscapes, Universal Stone, Paul Davis Restoration-Idaho Falls, QalTek, and Grizzly Electric.

Heroes Defense Co-Chair, Travis Snowder explains, “Over the past year, we’ve been working with the IFFD on the construction, location, design, and final details of the memorial. This project and method of payment highlights our community’s support for first responders and ensures that this legacy will carry forward well into the future.”

Retired FDNY Captain Kevin Calhoun will be the guest speaker at the dedication. Capt. Calhoun was one of the first responders during the attacks on the World Trade Center. The ceremony will also include the IFFD PIpes & Drums, remarks by IFFD Fire Chief Duane Nelson, and a moment of silence.

The vision and design of the memorial, which includes illuminated towers and an accompanying monument, were brought to life through the dedication of the Idaho Falls Fire Department and local landscape artist Nate Durtschi, owner of Rock Solid Hardscapes. Durtschi is known for his artistic rock formations and recycled water features throughout Idaho Falls, including 'The Protector' eagle statue in Taylor Crossing and the Rock Gardens near the Pancheri Bridge and along River Walk Drive.

“We are a relatively young fire department, with many of our members either very young or not yet born at the time of the attacks,” said IFFD Fire Chief Duane Nelson. “This memorial stands as a tribute to ensure that the legacy of those who served and sacrificed endures for generations. The design symbolizes Idaho Falls’ commitment to preserving history and honoring the lives affected by that tragic day.” Atop the monument will rest a piece of steel salvaged from one of the collapsed World Trade Center towers. Acquired by members of the Idaho Falls Fire Department, this steel serves as a poignant reminder of the lives lost and the profound impact of the events. A dedicatory plaque will be added to the monument in the coming months.

Funds raised from the annual Heroes Defense 9/11 Tribute Banquet support local first responders through training, community outreach, equipment, resources, and appreciation programs. This year’s flagship fundraising banquet will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 5 p.m. at the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center inside the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. For tickets and more information about the formal dinner, dessert auction, and special guest speakers, visit the Heroes Defense website.

Additionally, the Tunnels to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit will be on display Sept. 7 - Sept. 11 at no cost to the public at The Waterfront in Snake River Landing. A special ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11. See website for exhibit dates and times.

The exhibit provides interactive education, including artifacts such as steel beams from the towers and documentary videos and recordings of first responder radio transmissions.

According to their website, the memorial has traveled to nearly 50 states and Canada and has educated over 650,000 people to date. It is brought to Idaho Falls thanks to Heroes Defense, friends at the FDNY in New York City, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, and a sponsorship from Snake River Landing.

The Tunnels to Towers exhibit will arrive in Idaho Falls from California the afternoon of Sept. 6.

The driver of the 18-wheel semi-truck will make a loop around Idaho Falls and Ammon before arriving in Snake River Landing. They will exit I15 at Sunnyside (exit 116), head east on Sunnyside, north on S. 25th E (Hitt Road), west on 17th Street, south on Yellowstone, west on Sunnyside, north on Pioneer Road, east on Event Center Drive and then into The Waterfront.