Local News 8, Eastern Idaho State Fair donate school supplies to Henry’s Fork Elementary

Todd Kunz hands out school supplies to students at Henry's Fork Elementary in St. Anthony on Sept. 11, 2024. They were donated by fairgoers to the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
today at 12:19 PM
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) — Local News 8's Todd Kunz handed out school supplies to students at Henry's Fork Elementary School in St. Anthony Wednesday morning. The donation came from the generosity of people attending the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

School principal Chad Angell expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the donation.

"We are so appreciative because we have so many students that struggle with getting supplies," said Angell, whose school serves around 600 students from pre-K through fifth grade. "This will be very helpful for them and their families," he said.

Fairgoers to the Eastern Idaho State Fair received a discount on admission by contributing school supplies. Local News 8 chose the school after calling area educators to determine which school could benefit the most.

"Often, in elementary education — and really, in all education settings — teachers have to dig into their own pockets to help students in need," Kunz said to Angell.

"This will help them out a lot because, like you said, they do spend a lot of their own money. Sometimes, I can't believe how much they spend. This will be very helpful to them as well."

Angell emphasized the school's gratitude for the community's support. "We are so appreciative here at Henry's Fork Elementary that people would be nice enough to donate supplies to us," he added.

Local News 8 would like to thank those who donated items at the fair this year to help support some our students in Eastern Idaho.

