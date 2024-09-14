Parade of Homes kicked off for Idaho Falls, Shelley, and Ammon

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The week of September 12th-14th marked the launch of the 2024 Parade of Homes.

Hundreds of people traveled all around town to check out the homes open to the public.

This year 17 homes were entered in the parade, from Idaho Falls, Shelley, and Ammon.

People taking tours of the homes have a chance to vote for their favorite one.

The parade of homes is an opportunity for home builders, interior designers, furniture merchants, and other home vendors to showcase what they do.

"It is a great way for the public to get out and see what we do as home builders. We can show them specific homes and it's just a great way to get our name out to the public," said Susan Allred Patterson.

You still have a chance to check out the parade of homes, September 19 - 21.