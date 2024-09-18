The City of Rexburg released designs for a new park causing some backlash

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Back in mid August the city announced they finalized the design for the south section of the new Teton River Park. People seem to be excited about the news, but others tell us they'd prefer the city work on the parks they currently have.

Things aren't looking so hot at Porter and Smith's park in Rexburg. Playgrounds have peeling paint and missing pieces that could cause safety concerns.

Local News 8’s Ariel Jensen spoke with Anna Feldman about the park.

"With more parks. A better Rexburg is kind of like exploding in terms of population right now, but I have noticed a deterioration in some now that I've visited all the parks with a trial. It's like kind of obvious. Some of them are not doing so well," said Anna Feldman

Despite issues with current parks, there's something in Rexburg, moms would like to see.

"especially having like an active little boy. It's hard to find places to take him in the wintertime here. That's like been kind of an issue for me. Summertime is springtime is great, but when the winter hits, it's a little difficult to be here," said Anna Feldman

Local News 8 reached out to the City of Rexburg and the Parks and Recreation department, but no one has gotten back with us yet.