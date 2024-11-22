U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in Washington

WASHINGTON (CNN) —The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has arrived in Washington, D.C. to be part of the nation's holiday celebrations.

This 80-foot Sitka spruce has been named "Spruce Wayne" by a social media vote.

The tree was harvested on October 19th from Alaska's Tongass National Forest.

It traveled 4,000 miles, making stops in communities along the way, like Pocatello, Idaho.

Once "Spruce Wayne" is secured in the ground, it will be decorated with thousands of ornaments handcrafted by Alaska communities.