Department of Interior will display local man’s photo

The following is a news release from the National Park Service

ARCO, Idaho (NPS) – A photograph taken by a Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve Centennial Artist-in-Residence has been selected for inclusion in a special U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Museum collection.

The stunning photograph called “Volcanic Desire” will be displayed in museum exhibits and offices of DOI leaders and senior staff as part of the Office of the Secretary Art Collection. The photo was taken by Evan Nelson, a landscape and wildlife photographer who currently resides in Idaho Falls. Nelson is one of five “Artists-in-Residence” selected to help celebrate the Craters of the Moon Centennial this year.

“It’s an honor to have this photograph selected for the Interior Museum Collection,” said Nelson. “I’m a passionate hobby photographer so I hope this inspires other non-professionals. If you take the time to learn and practice, and you just go for it, you never know what might happen!”

Nelson shot “Volcanic Desire” from the Wilderness Trail at the park. He describes the photo as a composite of two photos shot using different lenses and settings. One has wildflowers in the foreground and the other is of the night sky and Milky Way.

The Interior Museum, located inside DOI’s headquarters in Washington, DC, opened in 1938. It includes nearly 1,600 works of art that provide inspiration and insight into the government agency responsible for the nation’s natural resources and heritage. The museum began collaborating with Artist-in-Residence programs at National Park Service and other DOI sites in 2019 to acquire artwork.

For centuries, artists have been inspired by the natural landscapes found in national parks. The National Park Service Artist-in-Residence Program continues that tradition by providing opportunities for artists of all backgrounds and mediums to create and showcase their work in more than 50 national parks. Artists and their art provide lenses and pathways that strengthen public connections to nature and history, encourage dialogue, and promote stewardship.

Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve selected five Artists-in-Residence to help celebrate the park’s Centennial. All currently live in Idaho and have deep connections to Craters of the Moon and the region. During their residency, the artists visited the park’s lava landscape to inform and inspire their work and hosted special events for the public to learn about their craft.

The museum’s Office of the Secretary Art Collection connects those working in and visiting DOI headquarters to the lands and programs that the DOI stewards across the country.

“Art is inextricably linked with the history of public lands, from artists accompanying government-sponsored expeditions to artists shaping public perception of majestic landscapes,” said Museum Registrar and Office of the Secretary Art Collection Manager Jason Jurgena. “Recognizing the role of artists in capturing the collective imagination and encouraging preservation of these lands for future generations, the museum strives to collect works by artists that exemplify these goals.”

The NPS has been celebrating the Centennial of Craters of the Moon this year in collaboration with partners, stakeholders, and the public. President Calvin Coolidge established the park on May 2, 1924, by issuing a proclamation to protect its “weird and scenic landscape peculiar to itself.” For more information about Nelson and the other Centennial Artists-in-Residence, visit https://go.nps.gov/crmo100