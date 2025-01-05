Three suspects arrested after shooting incident

The following is a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (BCSO) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located three suspects involved in a shooting incident overnight. Bonneville County Dispatch began receiving calls around 11 p.m. last night (Jan. 4th) reporting shots heard in the area of 17th St. and Falcon Dr. in Ammon. A few minutes later, a second report of shots being fired in the 2600 block of S. Ammon Rd. was reported, this time damaging a residence, followed by a report of a disturbance at the Maverick gas station located at Sunnyside and Ammon. Rd. Reporting parties at the Maverick described three males in a vehicle that brandished a handgun toward others in the parking lot before leaving.

As Deputies responded to the area, dispatch received another report of shots fired at a residence in the 4300 block of Tower Castle Loop in Ammon. A Deputy responding to the area located a vehicle that ran off the road and was stuck in the snow on Sunnyside Rd. east of the Ammon Cemetery. Three adult males were with the vehicle, all of whom matched descriptions given by victims and security footage from the gas station. Deputies located a handgun and multiple empty shell casings and rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

Deputies identified the males as 24 year old Kobe R. Millward of Ammon, 25 year old Bryson C. White of Idaho Falls, and 21 year old Isaac B. Bale of Bonneville County. Millward admitted to Deputies he was the owner of the handgun.

All three were transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on Felony Charges relating to Discharging a Firearm at an Occupied Dwelling. Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident at Maverick as well as various locations where shots were reported. No injuries were reported by residents who occupied dwellings damaged by gunfire and none of the victims had a known connection to the suspects prior to this incident.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who were quick to call dispatch and provide information that ultimately helped Deputies quickly locate the suspects involved.