Wrong way driver causes accident on Highway 20

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Rexburg Police are investigating a chaotic scene on US Highway 20 Wednesday night.

Madison County police dispatch started getting 911 calls late last night about a wrong way driver on the highway.

While officers were trying to track down the truck, police said he crashed head-on into a woman's car.

She swerved out of the way and was not hurt, but both cars were badly damaged.

The suspect continued driving on sparking rims.

Eventually the truck stopped in Fremont County.

The driver admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Name of the driver of was not released by police.