Chubbuck Police search for gunman after house party shooting

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — Police in Chubbuck are on the hunt for a gunman after a shooting at a house party early this morning.

Officers from the Chubbuck police department, Bannock County sheriff’s office, and Pocatello police department responded to 5025 Cassie Drive in Chubbuck shortly after four a.m.

Two men were shot and driven to the hospital before police arrived. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooter is still at large, but investigators say they have several leads.

This is an ongoing investigation but further details may be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chubbuck police.