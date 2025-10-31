Halloween Havoc: Hillcrest Knights Dominate Shelley Russets in Round 1

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — You could tell it was Halloween at Hillcrest. The football field was alive with zombie cheerleaders shuffling through routines and the ominous presence of the great Darth Maul stalking the sidelines. But the real horror show—for the visiting Russets—was delivered by the No. 1-seeded Hillcrest Knights, who charged through No. 16 Shelley with a dominant 49-15 victory in the first round of the Idaho state playoffs.

The game started with both teams failing to score on their opening possessions. But late in the first quarter Knights running back Elam Miner punched it in late in the first. Sweetwood later hit Tate Prince on a fade for six more. Hillcrest rolled from there.

The Knights advance; Shelley’s season ends.