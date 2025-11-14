Rigby Trojans Dominate Rocky Mountain Grizzlies in Semifinal: Amani Morelli’s Six-Touchdown Night

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — In a rematch of last year's semifinal clash, the Rigby Trojans (also known as the Red Devils during the state tournament) hosted the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies under the Friday night lights. Led by the red zone weapon Amani Morelli, Rigby punched their ticket to the state championship with a commanding victory, highlighted by Morelli's unreal six total touchdowns.

Rigby struck first with an Amani Morelli goal line rush to put the Trojans up 6-0.

Rocky answered fast with 40-yard TD pass to Resean Jones. Grizzlies held their only lead of the game 7-6.

But it didn’t last. Amani Morelli went off with three TDs in the first half and three more in the second. Six total touchdowns for the former Serman Service and Electric Student Athlete of the week.