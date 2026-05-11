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35-year-old Ririe man in custody following Friday night reports of shots fired

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
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Published 10:14 AM

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI)— A Ririe man is in custody after reports of shots being fired Friday night, May 8th, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received multiple calls just before 9:30 p.m. reporting gunshots in the area of 1st East in Ririe.

Deputies responded to the area and took 35-year-old Isreal Joel Hughes into custody without incident. The motive remains unknown, and the investigation is still ongoing.

One minor injury was reported.

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Maile Sipraseuth

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