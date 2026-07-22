Donations requested to make care packages for overseas heroes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Serengeti Care is collecting donations until September 10th to create care packages for military personnel who are currently overseas. Something as small as a Cookies and Cream Hershey's bar could help these heroes feel remembered.

Melina Lemons is the branch manager for Serengeti Care, and is one of the organizers behind the event.

What inspired her was her family's history with the military. While living in Fort Stewart, Georgia, she discovered a love for making care packages for her friends who had been deployed. The experience was so rewarding, not only for her but also for those currently serving overseas.

"It was just like Christmas to them," Lemons recounted. "Hearing back on how excited they were for the little things that you know, we can go to the gas station, pick out a candy bar or anything like that, and just sending that over to them, especially the personnel that have been overseas for a while. It means so much to them."

"So getting into this role, I wanted to do it on a bigger scale," Lemons said. "Just because a lot of people that get deployed maybe can't receive care packages or some of them don't even have family back home. And it's crazy to me the little things they miss. We have actually reached out to some of the people deployed and asked if they have any special requests and Hershey's cookies and cream was the big one!"

If you wish to donate, they have a list of acceptable items including:

Protein Bars

Beef Sticks

Beef Jerky

Tuna Pouches

Gum

Granola Bars

Snack packs of cookies

Trail mix

Nuts

Fruit snacks

Puzzle books

Puzzles

Games

They will not accept any pork products.

You can drop off donations at 901 Pier View Dr. Suite 202 B, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

The care packages will be assembled at the Veterans Coffee event on September 11th. Anyone is invited to assist with the assembly and grab a cup of coffee.