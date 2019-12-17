Skip to Content
December 17, 2019 10:59 pm
Published 11:12 pm

Blackfoot beats Hillcrest for eighth straight win

KIFI/KIDK

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot bumped its winning streak up to eight after beating Hillcrest 62-44 Tuesday. Hadley Humphries lead the Broncos with 20 points. Blackfoot got 11 points from Isabelle Arave and ten from Kianna Wright.

Macy Larsen topped the Knights with 13 points. Trynity Larsen added 11 points. Brook Clark pitched in with 8 points.

Blackfoot (8-1, 4-0) will take the rest of 2019 off. Broncos will next play in the Timberline Tournament starting January 2. Hillcrest (3-5, 1-2) will go across town to play Skyline on Thursday.

Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

