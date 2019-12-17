Olson scores 32 in Skyline win over Idaho Falls

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Mattie Olson poured in 32 points to power Skyline past Idaho Falls Tuesday night. The win snapped a four game losing streak for the Grizzlies. Macy Olson scored 12 for Skyline. Drew Chapman provided 11 points.

The Tigers were lead by Kennedy Robertson with 12 points. Calyn Wood reached double figures with ten. Morgan Tucker, Macy Cordon, and Aubree Duffin each pitched in six points.

Skyline (4-5, 1-2) will return home to face Hillcrest on Thursday. Idaho Falls (1-7, 0-3) will head to Thunder Ridge.