Bonneville handles Hillcrest at the Hive

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Carson Johnson scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half to lead Bonneville over Hillcrest 60-49 Wednesday. Johnson hit five of the Bees seven three point baskets. Bonneville also got seven points each from Jordan Perez and Cy Gummow.

Cooper Kesler lead the way for Hillcrest with 19 points. He hit four threes. Garrett Phippen provided 12 points for the Knights. Tre Kofe pitched in six points.

Bonneville (3-3, 1-0) will continue conference play with a trip to Skyline on Friday. Hillcrest (1-5, 0-2) also returns to league play Friday at Idaho Falls.