Ririe defends home court against South Fremont

Sports

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ririe defeated South Fremont 70-63 in girls basketball Thursday. The Bulldogs were lead by Dallas Sutton's 16 points. Sara Boone was right behind her with 15 points. Skyler Coles also added 11.

South Fremont had two players reach the 20 point mark. Rylie Neville lead the way with 22. Karlee Thueson finished with 21 points. Josee Angell provided eight points.

Ririe (5-2, 1-0) is right back to work Friday with a home game against West Jefferson. South Fremont (3-7, 0-0) is off until December 27 when they face North Fremont.