East Idaho is well represented in Idaho State latest signing class

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Bengals head coach Rob Phenicie announced nine new players on the first day of signing day.

In the Bengals backyard, they added Century wide receiver Drew Gunter, Century defensive lineman De'Qua Lang, Rigby quarterback Keegan Thompson, and Highland High defensive end Kamiah Olsen.

Here is the full list of the December recruiting class:

Andrew Gunter, 6-4, 198, WR, Century HS, Pocatello, Idaho

Xavier Guillory, 6-2, 190, WR, Spokane, Wash., Air Force

Tyler Clemons, 6-5, 282, OL, Diablo Valley College, Martinez, Calif.

Aron Oliva, 6-3, 365, OL, Bonney Lake HS, Bonney Lake, Wash.

Jacob Jones, 5-10, 185, DB, Fullerton College, La Habra, Calif.

De’Qua Lang, 6-2, 260, DL, Century HS, Pocatello, Idaho

Daniel Caloca, 6-4, 285, OL, Brawley Union HS, Brawley, Calif.

Connor Stanford, 6-5, 232, OL, Sugar City, Idaho, Sugar Salem HS

Bryon Leckington, 6-0, 187, LB, Shelley, Idaho, Shelley HS

David Rowe, 6-5, 211, DE Rexburg, Idaho, Madison High School

Kamiah Olsen, 5-10, 225, LB, Pocatello, Idaho Highland HS