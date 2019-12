Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls started conference play with a 52-34 win over Hillcrest Friday night. Jaxon Sorenson had 17 points for the Tigers. Idaho Falls also got 13 from Kenyion Clark and nine from Dylan Seeley. Garrett Phippen scored 10 for Hillcrest.

Idaho Falls (4-1, 1-0) will take the rest of the holidays off before heading to Bonneville on January 3. Hillcrest (1-6, 0-3) will host Twin Falls on December 28.