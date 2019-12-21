Skip to Content
Sports
00:00
By
New
December 20, 2019 11:47 pm
Published 12:07 am

Bees outlast Grizzlies in double overtime

122019 BONNEVILLE AT SKYLINE BBB.00_00_15_10.Still001
KIFI/KIDK

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville keeps Skyline winless with an 81-76 double overtime victory Friday night. Carson Johnson scored 21 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Caleb Stoddard added 18 points. Cy Gummow contributed 11.

Raleigh Shippen paced the Grizzlies with 25 points. Skyline got 20 from Cruz Taylor and 10 from Christean Thomas.

Bonneville (4-3, 2-0) will head north to Madison on Saturday December 28. Skyline (0-6, 0-2) will participate in the Minico Tournament January 2.

Basketball / High School / Local Sports / Videos
Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply