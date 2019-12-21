Bees outlast Grizzlies in double overtime

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville keeps Skyline winless with an 81-76 double overtime victory Friday night. Carson Johnson scored 21 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Caleb Stoddard added 18 points. Cy Gummow contributed 11.

Raleigh Shippen paced the Grizzlies with 25 points. Skyline got 20 from Cruz Taylor and 10 from Christean Thomas.

Bonneville (4-3, 2-0) will head north to Madison on Saturday December 28. Skyline (0-6, 0-2) will participate in the Minico Tournament January 2.